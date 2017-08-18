HELENA – Governor Bullock announced Friday that all of western Montana is now in Stage II fire restrictions. Bullock says this is a reminder of the importance of fire prevention.

Several fires are burning across the state. Earlier this month Bullock declared a fire emergency for Montana. Montana National Guard resources have been deployed to several fires across the state.

Very little moisture and warmer temperatures have created a higher risk of new fires starting.

Stage II restrictions mean campfires are illegal including charcoal fires. Gallatin, Park and Daniels counties are exempt.

Other areas of the state are in Stage II restrictions and the rest are in Stage I or also. Stage I restrictions prohibit any fires unless specifically posted that it is exempt. Bullock says there is virtually nowhere in Montana where a campfire is allowed at this time.

Despite the restrictions on campfires, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and the 54 state parks are still open to the public.

In the release, Bullock said that 60 percent of wildfires in the state are human-caused. Many of this year’s fires were started by illegal burn piles and out-of-control campfires and fire pits.

For more information about fire restrictions click here.