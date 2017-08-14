HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has given the company behind the Black Butte Copper Project the green light to move forward with the next step in their proposed copper mine in Meagher County.

Tintina Resources, Inc. announced Monday that the DEQ considers their mine operating permit as complete after numerous months and multiple submissions.

Tintina’s proposed mine is underground, 17 miles north of White Sulphur Springs and sits above Sheep Creek. This location has been a point of contention since first announcing the project as Sheep Creek is a tributary to the famed Smith River, known for fly fishing and other outdoor recreation.

An environmental impact study, EIS, will begin within 30 days and includes public input through comment periods as well as a comprehensive analysis of project alternatives as required under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, (MEPA).

Story continues below



Tintina’s Vice President of Exploration Jerry Zieg said for them, “It’s just providing the supporting information the EIS contract might want, presuming they have most of the information already that they might want.”

The DEQ has yet to choose a third party, private contractor to complete the EIS but the process should be complete in a year; however Zieg explained the timeline is flexible.

“There may be some opportunity for extension.”

Zieg said the announcement shows the commitment the company has to ensuring the safety of the surrounding environment.

“This permit application exceeds anything ever seen before in Montana and we’re very proud of it. It really shows how committed Tintina is to doing the project in a very responsible way,” Zieg explained. “This will truly be one of the most environmentally friendly mining operations in the world.”

In June 2017, the DEQ said Tintina Montana’s application is lacking some specific information related to conceptual locations for hydrologic barriers, completing permit applications for other related permits and clarification for minor items such as timing and location of specific infrastructure.

Tintina submitted the original application December 2015. The DEQ responded to the application in March 2016, outlining the need for complete data on geochemical and hydrology information. Tintina provided follow-up information in September 2016 and DEQ issued a response letter in December of 2016. Tintina responded this May with more complete information related to their geochemical testing and hydrologic modeling.

Overall, Zieg mention, “I’m really proud of the Tintina team and all the people we work with and support we’ve gotten in the community and region for the project.”

Tintina provides tours of the mine site the first of each month. For information about the proposal or tours, click here.