Tintina Resources, the company responsible for the Black Butte Copper Mine project in White Sulphur Springs, has received a complete and compliance notification from the Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ’s ruling on the operating permit means that the plans for the mine meet the necessary standards that are required from the state of Montana.

Some of the standards were in place to ensure the environment is protected, but there are many environmental and fishing groups that still believe the mine will create havoc in the area, especially the Smith River.

“The Smith is one of those very special experiences whether you have walk waded it or did the 60-mile float. I feel the same way about the Yellowstone and the Big Hole. These are all very unique assets to our state that we need to come together and protect as a community,” said K.C. Walsh, Owner, and President of Simms Fishing Products.

The next step for the project is an environmental impact study. An independent contractor has been hired to do this and Tintina Resources believes that the study will begin in the next 30 days. The entire study will last about a year with an opportunity for public comment.

