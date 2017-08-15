HELENA – The State flag that will fly over the construction of the U.S.S. Montana (SSN-794) was presented to the Navy Tuesday at the Capitol Rotunda.

Currently under construction in Newport News Va., the U.S.S. Montana (SSN-794) will be a Virginia-class submarine and is slated to finish construction in 2020.

Montana Secretary of State and Navy veteran Corey Stapleton had the honor of giving the flag to Rear Admiral Michael Holland.

The presentation was part of Montana Navy Week which hopes to better educate citizens about the role of the Navy through community outreach. The Navy wants citizens to know that they’re dedicated to protecting freedom, maintaining peace, detouring aggression and ensuring that they’re ready deal with any situation that may arise.

Currently there are 300 active duty members of the Navy serving in Montana and more than 1,200 Montanans currently serving in the Navy.

Rear Admiral Holland grew up in Great Falls and said that he’s proud to come back to his home state and is honored by the tremendous support they are seeing.

“It has truly been amazing to interact with so many veterans and those that have served,” said Rear Adm. Holland.

Secretary Stapleton echoed the sentiment adding that he too is proud of all of Montana’s service members and added that Tuesday’s ceremony almost makes him want to reactivate his commission and get back out on the high seas.

Montana Navy week continues through Sunday. For more information about the planned events click here.