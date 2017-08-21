HELENA – The Helena Police Department is looking for a Helena man who they believe led officers on a high-speed chase, assaulted a man and fled in a stolen car.

A statewide search has been issued for Eddie Sanchez, 45, of Helena. Sanchez is suspected of assaulting a Texas man outside of a hotel before stealing his car early Sunday morning.

HPD says around 3:34 a.m. they responded to the 3100 block of Washington Street where they said a 67-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by Sanchez. Police say Sachez pulled the man out of his car and continued to attack him before stealing his car.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

HPD said that before the assault, they believe Sanchez was involved in a chase with Montana Highway Patrol around midnight. The chase ended when spike strips were used on I-15 near Custer Avenue causing Sanchez’s vehicle to crash.

HPD says the stolen vehicle is black 2011 Ford Crown Victoria with a cracked windshield and Texas plates- CLR5393.

Sanchez is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to Montana Department of Corrections, Sanchez has prior convictions for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Escape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eddie Sanchez should call the Helena Police Department at 442-3233 or Helena Area Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 443-2000.