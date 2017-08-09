GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – A passing storm on Tuesday has sparked several wildfires in Glacier National Park.

While most of the blazes are small, the Inside North Fork Road is closed between Polebridge Ranger Station and Camas Creek.

In addition, the North Boundary Trail north of Goat Haunt, the Logging Creek Trail, the Quartz Creek and Lake trails — starting from both the Inside North Fork Road and the Bowman Lake trailhead are closed.

The Logging Creek and Quartz Creek campgrounds are also closed due to wildfire danger as are Upper Quartz Lake, Lower Quartz Lake, Logging Lake, Adair and Grace Lake.

The fire danger in Glacier National Park remains “Extreme”.

