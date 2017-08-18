LOLO – Authorities have confirmed that structures have been lost due to the now 19,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that the structures that have burned are in the Balsam Root Road off of Highway 12 in Lolo. There’s no word yet on if any homes were lost.

At this point, the Sheriff’s Office is assessing the damage in the area.

No further information will be released until the affected landowners have been notified.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place along Highway 12 in Lolo as well as along a section of Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence.