HELENA – With back to school season fast approaching, countless families and students don’t have the school supplies they need.

On Friday, Stuff the Bus, which collects donations of school supplies for area schools, set up camp at Safeway in Helena. It’s one of the first of many events to collect donations for school supplies.

Stuff the Bus worked with Safeway and this weekend’s upcoming Mega Monster Truck tour to put on a barbecue in the Safeway parking lot. They also brought in one of the massive trucks from this weekend’s event as well as raffled off four tickets to the monster truck tour.

Mary Anderson, chairperson with Stuff the Bus, said the average cost for a high school student’s school supplies is $350.

Story continues below



The organization collects things like paper, binders and colored pencils to ease the burden on families.

“With our program, [students] can start the year and have everything they need and be successful and get their work done just like everybody else,” Anderson said. “It’s amazing to me that people are so invested in our kids. That’s one of the great things about living in the Helena community. People are invested in our kids and want to help.”

For more information on how you can help with Stuff the Bus, click here.