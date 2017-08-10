HELENA – Building resilience, recovery and suicide prevention through holistic community support is the message of the Fourth Annual Montana Military Community Provider Symposium held at Carroll College this week.

The symposium focused on nonprescription based treatments such as wellness, homeopathic and animal therapies.

Service providers, veterans and community members attending the event have the opportunity to learn to treatments to address suicide through alternative therapy with community support.

There were 15 different educational sessions offered on the subject and a resource fair is available for veterans and service providers. The symposium allows for current veteran resources to network together to better assist each other and the vets they serve.

Carroll College Director of Veteran’s Services Brandy Keely said alternative therapy is greatly needed right now for Veteran Affairs.

“We have a very large opioid epidemic going on in this country right now,” said Keely. “So we’re having to go back and learn different ways to address pain and pain management other than just prescribing medication.“

The Symposium is open to anyone that wants to attend.

