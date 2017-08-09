HELENA – The YMCA Summer Literacy Academy came to a close for the summer today at Bryant Elementary.

Families filled Bryant’s gymnasium to congratulate the kids for completing the seven and a half week program.

The free academy was open to first and second graders who were struggling with their reading. Throughout the summer the students participated in reading activities, word games, art, physical education and more.

Site Director Stacy Elton said that the entire staff had a great time and is proud of the reading growth the children have shown.

“It’s just incredible to work with these kids,” said Elton, “The difference we can make in 6 weeks plus the fun, it is what helps us keep coming back and just be excited to be around the kids.”

This is the second year the YMCA has offered the program and they have seen the number of students attending more than double compared to last year.