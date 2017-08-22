There’s a lot of wildfire related weather over the next few days. Smoke will increase and air quality will likely decrease as wildfires will grow. A RED FLAG WARNING will likely be in effect for a lot of central and western Montana by Wednesday. Hot, dry, breezy (15-30mph) conditions will develop by afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible over and near the southwestern mountains. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s across the state. Get used to the heat because August will finish up very warm. Thursday, a disturbance will move across Big Sky Country with scattered thunderstorms, more clouds, and cooler temperatures. This will be the exception to the rule, as the weekend and start of next week will be hot and dry, with continued fire danger.