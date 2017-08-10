The Sunrise Fire outside of Superior has now burned 15,200 acres. Fire officials reported that mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect.

Cougar Gulch, Quartz Creek and Verde Creek are still under a Stage 3 mandatory evacuation order, meaning that residents should leave immediately. The Sunrise and Quartz Flat areas remain under a Stage 2 evacuation order, so they should be prepared to evacuate if it comes to that.

The area closures around the Sunrise Fire now includes the Trout Creek Road. Road blocks remain in place near the Pellet Mill and Freezeout Road.

There are 86 structures threatened by the lightning sparked blaze and a Red Cross shelter is available for evacuees at Superior High School. A fire information hotline is available at (406) 822-9084 daily between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Fire managers plan on Thursday to continue the burnout operations on the north side of the Quartz Creek drainage to reduce fuel loading around structures. Firing will also continue in Verde Creek. Engine crews will patrol for spots. Operations will also continue to secure fire perimeter around homes in Sunrise and Verde Creek areas.

There are 500 people assigned to battle the Sunrise fire which is burning 11 miles south and east of Superior.