The latest information from the Sunrise Fire near Superior shows that the blaze has grown to 11,900 acres and remains 5 percent contained.

Despite Wednesday’s fire growth, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the Stage 3 Evacuation Orders for the Quartz Flat and Sunrise Creek areas.

Fire managers said that favorable winds allowed firefighters to strengthen containment lines around the Quartz Flats and Sunrise communities and water drops were used to slow fire spread into Verde Creek and Quartz Creek.

Residents in the Rivulet, Forest Grove, Lozeau, Riverbend and Cougar Creek communities will continue to see firefighters in the area conducting structure protection and assessments.

Firefighters are trying to talk to all property owners as they assess structures. Ribbons tied on mail boxes mean that a structure assessment has been completed. Crews will also continue to patrol communities on both sides of I-90 for spot fires on Thursday.

There are 517 people assigned to battle the blaze and officials report that 81 structures are still threatened in the area.

A fire information for residents is available daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at (406) 822-9084.

