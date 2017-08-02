By Wednesday morning, the Sunrise Fire burning near Superior had grown to 10,800 acres. The fire is 5 percent contained.

Over 80 structures remain threatened by the blaze. The Sunrise Creek, Quartz Flats, Quartz Creek and Verde Creek areas remaining under a Stage 3 Evacuation orders meaning residents should leave the area.

Firefighters will be visiting the Forest Grove, Lozeau and Cougar Creek communities to perform structure protection assessments and to talk to all property owners as they assess structures. Ribbons tied on mail boxes means that a structure assessment has been completed.

Crews will continue to patrol communities on both sides of I-90 for spot fires on Wednesday. A public meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Lozeau Lodge.

The American Red Cross continues to operate an evacuation shelter inside Superior High School.

Meanwhile, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that’s making the rounds as the fire keeps burning. People should be aware of people coming around and telling homeowners to evacuate immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office has received reports of this happening outside the evacuation area. If asked to evacuate, a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office or possibly firefighter personnel will come to the door to inform residents.

There are now nearly 525 people battling the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning approximately 11 miles south, southeast of Superior.