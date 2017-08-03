UPDATE (3:43 p.m.) – The Montana Division of Criminal Justice released the autopsy results from the death of Cassandra Dean Morrison. Morrison’s body was found on the side of the road on July 23.

The DCI confirmed that Morrison’s death was a homicide, resulting from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. After the investigation is concluded, the case will be turned over to the Jefferson County Attorney’s office.

HELENA-The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the suspect in a Jefferson County murder investigation.

Sheriff Steve Holton said in a release 32-year-old Christopher Ray Phillips committed suicide when authorities tried to apprehend him on July 26.

Police stopped Phillips in north Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood.

Sheriff Holton says Phillips fatally shot himself when officers were giving commands to the people in the vehicle from a distance.

Phillips was a suspect in the murder of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison. Morrison’s body was found around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, July 23 just west of Jefferson City. Morrison was from Butte.

The Montana division of criminal investigation is assisting Jefferson County with the homicide investigation.

DCI is expected to release more information on the investigation on Thursday.