HELENA – The Helena Police Department reported Tuesday that the suspect of a statewide search has been arrested in Utah.

Eddie Sanchez, 45, of Helena was arrested in Salt Lake City for outstanding warrants issued after he allegedly assaulted another man on Sunday before stealing his car. Sanchez was located in the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

HPD reported on Monday that officers responded to a report of an assault early Sunday morning. They responded to the 3100 block of Washington Street where they said a 67-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by Sanchez. Police said Sachez pulled the man out of his car and continued to attack him before stealing his car.

HPD also reported that Sanchez was allegedly involved in a car chase with Montana Highway Patrol prior to the assault. The chase ended when spike strips were used on I-15 near Custer Avenue causing Sanchez’s vehicle to crash.

The police issued a statewide search for Sanchez after the incidents.

HPD reported that the warrants issued for Sanchez were for three felonies: Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Endangerment. Bond on the warrant was set at $250,000.

According to Montana Department of Corrections, Sanchez has prior convictions for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Escape.

More details will be released at a later time.