GREAT FALLS – U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) met with leaders at Malmstrom Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Tester heard about the needs and challenges the airmen face while operating older equipment.

“We are in the appropriations season so it is appropriate now for this appropriations cycle and to also talk about long term plans for future appropriations,” Tester said.

Tester was flown to one of the missile launch facilities to be able to see first-hand what the airman need.

Some of the things that leaders say are needed is a Missile Maintenance Dispatch Facility, a new Weapons Storage Area and the replacement of the aging UN Huey helicopter fleet.

“We are going to get new helicopters hopefully by 2020, if not sooner. We need to make sure there are hangars that meet their needs. Also making sure we have crewmen in close to those helicopters in case something bad happens, then they can respond to it,” Tester said.