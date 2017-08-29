Incredible, historic, record shattering rain from Harvey continues on the Gulf Coast. Some towns in Texas have received a year’s worth of rain in only 5 days, with storm totals exceeding 4 FEET of rain. Montana is nearly the complete opposite with fire and smoke consuming Big Sky Country. Harvey now holds the record for rainfall from a tropical system in the United States. Montana is nearly the complete opposite with fire and smoke consuming Big Sky Country. Air quality has been horrendous in western Montana, and an AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for western areas until 9:00am Wednesday. At that time, air quality will be reassessed and another Air Quality Alert may be reissued.

A few thunderstorms this evening will move over the Continental Divide. These isolated storms contain lightning and the possibility of new wildfire starts. Wednesday will be smoky with scattered storms in western and central Montana. RED FLAG WARNING conditions are likely for much of northern Montana with low humidity and high temperatures. Storms will produce rain but also lightning. Highs will be in the 90s for most locations. Thursday, the storms will move more into eastern Montana and the wind will pick up out of the west. Wildfire growth is likely to increase, meaning a release of more smoke into our atmosphere. Friday, storms will no longer be an issue but afternoon wind will be problematic again. Low humidity and hot temperatures in the 80s and 90s will mean a peak in the fire danger once again. Labor Day Weekend will be hot, dry, and windy on Saturday and Sunday. Highs could reach record levels in the upper 90s. However, a stronger cold front moving through on Labor Day will create a wind shift out of the north that will deliver cooler air (highs in the 70s and 80s) and likely blow some smoke out of the area.

