MONTANA – On Monday August 21st, 2017, America will fall under the path of a total solar eclipse. The path of totality will be from South Carolina to the Midwest, across Wyoming and out through Oregon into the Pacific. In Montana, upwards of 90% of the sun’s disk will be blocked by the moon. The start of the partial eclipse will be around 10:15am. Maximum eclipse will be approximately at 11:30am. The eclipse will end just before 1:00pm.

Below are images from a solar eclipse in Utah on May 20, 2012. BY NO MEANS SHOULD YOU EVER LOOK AT THE SUN! If you want to experience the eclipse and you don’t have the special viewing glasses, there are options. You want to view the shadow of the eclipse through some sort of filter: a colander, a veggie steamer, a lattice fence, or even trees. In the image below, filtered light through a fully leafed tree created stunning images of the eclipsed sun on a wall.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist