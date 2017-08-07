(NBC) More than two dozen people were injured Sunday when three tornados struck the Tulsa, Okla. area.
“I’m in awe that we’re alive,” said Sally Mangles. “I thank the Lord because I’ve never seen this in real person. You see it in the movies, you see it in the news, but in real life, it’s really bad.”
At least were 30 people injured, some by flying debris, others by collapsed buildings. More than 10,000 were without power.
Residents had no warning, city officials said, because they themselves didn’t receive notice until it was too late. No warning sirens were sounded off.
“It came up between radar scans and became a tornado, and was doing its damage during this very short period of time,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Roger Jolliff.
Oklahoma right in the middle of Bible belt seems to be middle of tornado belts now also the earthquake zone as well. I know most have rational explanations now with all these brain sized scholarly studies. . Still there are all these fears and despair about the future, etc. If I may present another angle: Before the temple was destroyed by Roman consul General Titus, many locals had seen Jesus and accepted he is from God. But the tradition, culture and families were hard on them so they went back to temple sacrifices. So the Hebrew writer warned them in chapter 12 not to go back to Mt Sinai. For Mt Sinai will give them “blazing fire, and to darkness and gloom and WHIRLWIND, …And so terrible was the sight, that Moses said, I AM FULL OF FEAR and QUAKE. Is it possible the preaching of old covenant and glorifying the ministry of death monuments will bring about all these?