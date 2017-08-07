(NBC) More than two dozen people were injured Sunday when three tornados struck the Tulsa, Okla. area.

“I’m in awe that we’re alive,” said Sally Mangles. “I thank the Lord because I’ve never seen this in real person. You see it in the movies, you see it in the news, but in real life, it’s really bad.”

At least were 30 people injured, some by flying debris, others by collapsed buildings. More than 10,000 were without power.

Residents had no warning, city officials said, because they themselves didn’t receive notice until it was too late. No warning sirens were sounded off.

“It came up between radar scans and became a tornado, and was doing its damage during this very short period of time,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Roger Jolliff.

