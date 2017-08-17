UPDATE: 11:35 AM: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad representatives say they are mobilizing heavy equipment to move train cars blocking a railroad crossing in the North Helena Valley.

According to Regional Public Affairs Director Ross Lane, the track is a storage area, and they have limited ability to reach the cars with a locomotive.

Lane says contractors and BNSF employees have been dispatched to address the issue, but at this time they have no estimate for when the cars will be cleared.

Officials on scene say they have established a route into the area to be used in an emergency. West Valley Fire Chief Jerry Shepherd says the location will not be detailed because it is on private property.

Chief Shepherd adds the area can be easily reached with medical helicopters and DNRC is on-call with aerial resources in case of a fire.

HELENA-Loose trains cars have blocked access to Silver Creek Rd. in the North Helena Valley.

According to the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office, there is no alternative access to some 30 to 40 residences in the Silver Creek Rd. off of Lincoln Rd.

The Lewis and Clark Co, Sheriff’s Office says it appears 30 to 40 cars got loose around 7:30 a.m. and struck another 50 cars, sending them down the tracks.

One set of cars is sitting across the railroad crossing.

Officials expect the crossing will be blocked most of the day. Several residents have contacted KTVH expressing concern over the situation and lack of access in the event of an emergency.

According to the sheriff’s office, Montana Rail Link evaluated the situation and passed the information along to Burlington Northern-Santa Fe.

We have reached out to BNSF and will update you when more information is available.