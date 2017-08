Montana Rail Link has confirmed that approximately 30 coal cars derailed Sunday night in Northwest Montana.

Jim Lewis with MRL said that at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday a train carrying coal derailed near Noxon on Montana Rail Link’s mainline.

Lewis said no injuries occurred and the train was not hauling hazardous material.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and an estimated time for rail traffic to resume has not been determined at this time.

This story is developing.