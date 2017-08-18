HELENA – Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway said vandalism was behind an incident that left residents of a North Helena Valley neighborhood stranded on Thursday.

Loose train cars blocked the only way in or out of the Silver Creek Estates all day Thursday affecting some 30 to 40 residents.

According to railway officials, the hand brakes used to secure the cars were manually loosened. This caused the rail cars to roll downgrade and block access to the Estates around 7:30 a.m.

Heavy equipment had to be brought in to move the rail cars. Crews worked through the day to get the track cleared. The scene was clear around 10:45 Thursday night.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact BNSF here or call 1-800-832-5452.