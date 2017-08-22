BOZEMAN – A transient held three people against their will at a Bozeman home over the weekend.

Court documents state that 26-year-old Kyle Dwayne Jones came to one of the victim’s home with a handgun. He first made the victim drive him to his bank to take money out of the ATM. When the victim told Jones that he had no money Jones hit him repeatedly.

When Jones and the victim returned to the house Jones began taking items. The victim’s roommate was also home and when he came downstairs Jones put the gun to his back.

The victim’s girlfriend was also at the house and saw Jones putting bags into the victim’s car.

Jones told all three people in the house that he would be back and if they told anyone, he would kill them.

Later, police were responding to a domestic disturbance at a different address where they found many of the victim’s items along with Jones.

His bond has been set at $75,000.