The Lodge Grass home where a triple murder occurred last week was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Travis Burrows said the house was burned “to the ground.”

Big Horn County dispatch said the fire was called in at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday.

Burrows could not say if the fire was related to the recent homicides or what started the fire.

Story continues below



Leslie Frank Nomee Jr., 27, Denise Stewart Nomee, 25, and Nehemiah Broke Rope, 30, died of gunshot wounds at the home on Friday. Two others, who have not been identified, were also injured in what tribal leaders are calling a meth fueled shooting.

The search for Roderick Plentyhawk, 32, continues. Plentyhawk was named in a BOLO alert as a suspect.

MTN’s Victoria Hill