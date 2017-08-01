WASHINGTON (NBC) – President Trump’s new Chief of Staff has his first day on Tuesday.

Trump said, “He will do a spectacular job I have no doubt.”

Retired General John Kelly now in charge at the White House. “General Kelly has full authority to operate within the White House and all staff will report to him,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Everyone – including the president’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner – even his daughter Ivanka, and eventually, a new communications director.

Anthony Scaramucci pushed out, sources tell NBC – after a profane tirade that the white house says the president found “inappropriate.” “Removing Anthony Scaramoucci I think demonstrates candidly and forcefully to everyone that the Chief of Staff means business,” said Former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card.

That business includes managing a response to Russia kicking out hundreds of diplomatic staff

And North Korea’s long-range missile tests. Now potentially threatening the U.S. mainland. “We’ll handle North Korea. We’ll handle North Korea. It will be handled,” said President Donald Trump

The new chief of staff’s job: managing crisis. “They haven’t really had to face a crisis like a Hurricane Katrina or Deepwater Horizon,” said Former Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu

North Korea keeps pushing. President Trump now has a new chief to help him push back.

The White House Press Secretary says the rest of the president’s senior staff plans to remain.