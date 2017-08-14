HELENA – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana surprised two nonprofit organizations with grants Monday afternoon.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health each received $50,000.

Janet Whitmoyer from Mountain-Pacific Quality Health said they’ll use the money to increase awareness of mental health and teen suicide.

Executive Director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Brie Oliver said that they’ll use their grant to work with other organizations to build a network of support for new families with the goal to reducing abuse and neglect.

Over the past three years BCBS has given $600,000 in Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grants to organizations who work to benefit the community.

BCBS Manager of Community Relations Jesse Zentz said that company is looking forward to the partnership with these two incredibly deserving organizations.

BCBS awards four of the grants annually. To qualify each organization had to offer sustainable and measurable programs to reach children and their families in one of the five following areas: nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management, supporting safe environments, and suicide prevention.

For more information about the work Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies click here. To learn more about Mountain-Pacific Quality Health click here.