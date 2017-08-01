HELENA – A pair of suspects have been accused of robbing a Helena casino.

Thomas John Hansen and Theodore Ebbie Dodge were seen via video in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday, charged with the robbery of the Best Bet Casino on Sunday July 23.

Charging documents said Hansen, wearing sun glasses and a ski mask, pointed a handgun style BB pistol at a casino worker demanding a bank bag and the till. Hansen also allegedly stole the employee’s wallet.

Prosecutors said Dodge was standing guard outside the casino, holding a shotgun style BB gun. Both men allegedly fled and split the take of approximately 700-dollars.

Story continues below



Once Helena Police tracked down both suspects, they confessed to the robbery, as well as a burglary of a storage unit earlier last month.

Hansen was also charged with possession of meth. Investigators found the drug and paraphernalia in his possession during a search. Hansen has prior convictions for forgery, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal endangerment.

Dodge has priors for forgery, theft and burglary. Bond for both has been set at $50,000.