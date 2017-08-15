BOZEMAN – Two men have been charged with raping a woman in Big Sky.

Authorities say the two men met a woman at a Three Forks-area bar on Thursday, offered her a ride home and took her to Big Sky where they raped her.

Heriberto Bobadilla, 28, and Alex Romero, 34, were charged with sexual intercourse without consent in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday.

According to court documents, the woman told officers that she was very intoxicated and could not remember how many people were there when she got into the vehicle to leave the bar.

She remembered the men having her inhale a drug through her nose in the car, but then passed out. The woman said she woke up to one of the men having sex with her, but then passed back out.

She awoke a second time and realized it was a different man who was having sex with her. She said she was able to get up and ran out of the house to call the police.

In an interview with police, Romero denied using any drugs and said that the woman consented to have sex with him. He added that she was passed out for some of the intercourse.

When Bobadilla was interviewed he said that he did not have sex with the woman.

Bobadilla’s bond was set at $100,000 and Romero’s was set at $75,000.

MTN’s Morgan Davies