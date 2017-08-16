HELENA – Two organizations have publicly stated their support for a call to remove a Confederate memorial in Helena.

The ACLU of Montana and the Montana Racial Equity Project released a joint statement in response to the American Indian Caucus’s letter asking for the removal of the Confederate Fountain that sits in Hill Park in Helena. They say it does not represent Helena or Montana values.

“This monument romanticizes one of the most dehumanizing, violent, and destructive periods in our history. It honors those who fought with the Confederacy to preserve slavery and willfully disregards the horrific legacies of the Confederacy, including lynchings, segregation, and the systemic oppression of Black Americans, Native Americans, and immigrants that continues to this day,” the statement said.

The organizations added that the memorial fountain ignores what the Confederacy symbolizes, which they say is the “subjugation and terror (of) marginalized groups.”

Instead, they said, Helena should stand for equality.

The nonprofits said even if the memorial fountain is removed the past must not be forgotten and that Montanans should join the conversation about the call to remove the historic memorial.