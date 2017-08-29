HELENA – A pair of Helena suspects are accused of breaking into a home and stealing guns.

Prosecutors said Riley Stevens and Zachary Weaseltail were seen by a neighbor kicking in a door at a Lydia Road residence on Monday before going inside.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they ordered the suspects to come out. Stevens exited the home, followed by Weaseltail.

Investigators found a large plastic tote at the front door of the residence, with several handguns and other items including hunting knives. Some of the guns were loaded.

Weaseltail allegedly told deputies he and Stevens went inside the home to steal items, thinking the home was unoccupied.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Monday’s arrests are the result of neighbors watching out for one another.

“It is a great partnership when we can work with the neighbors and actually catch someone right in the act of stealing all of the possessions,” said Dutton.

Both suspects have been charged with felony burglary and felony theft. Bond for both has been set at $40,000.