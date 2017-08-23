An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until 9am Thursday for a lot of western Montana. Air is “unhealthy” for everyone to breathe, so try to avoid prolonged outdoor activity. People that have respiratory issues will likely be impacted in a negative way. Wildfires continue to grow in western Montana, but also through Idaho and Oregon. Smoke from other states is only making the air quality worse in Montana. A few thunderstorms have developed over the higher terrain of southwest Montana. More storms and clouds will move in for Thursday, as an atmospheric disturbance moves north from Idaho into Montana. Scattered thunderstorms are likely, mainly over the south and central areas in the state. Some heavy downpours are likely, but also numerous lightning strikes. Temperatures will be cooler, in the 70s and 80s. Storms will move into northeast Montana late in the evening. Friday will be a nicer day, highs will be in the 70s and 80s with an isolated mountain storm. The wind will not be as bad. This weekend will be hot, hazy, smoky and dry. The wind does not seem particularly strong but the fire danger will remain very high with how dry things have been. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday, but Sunday will have a return on the 90s. Next week will be hot, dry and smoky until the beginning of September when a strong cold front will likely break the heat on Friday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist