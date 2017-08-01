UPDATE (11:02 p.m.): Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg confirmed the victim is a young child who was shot Tuesday evening.

Backeberg said a cause and manner of death is pending the completion of an autopsy, which is set to be scheduled.

Captain Brent Colbert with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the public.

HELENA – One person is dead after being shot at a residence just north of Helena on Tuesday evening.

Story continues below



It happened on the 200 block of Hope Road in the north Helena Valley.

Detectives with the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting.

The Lewis & Clark County Coroner is also at the scene.

An ambulance from St. Peter’s Hospital was seen leaving the home just before 8:30 p.m.

Hope Road is off of Applegate Drive, just south of Lincoln Road.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.