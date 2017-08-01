MONTANA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted emergency funding to help aid those affected by wildfires in Montana.

The state could see as much as $3 million for a special two-week signup period for Environmental Quality Incentive Program funds that help Montana farmers and ranchers.

The funding will be available to those who apply for assistance. The EQIP money will assist with livestock grazing deferment, damaged fence and post removal, livestock fencing, water facility development, critical area plantings and cover crops.

Starting Tuesday, applications will be accepted. Applicants can apply through Aug. 15. Montana farmers and ranchers interested in signing up for EQIP should contact their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office for additional information.

Montana’s U.S. Senator Jon Tester issued a statement Tuesday after the announcement. “These emergency funds will help Montana producers get back on their feet after this devastating drought and fire season.”

Last week FEMA approved emergency funding for the Lodgepole Complex Fires in eastern Montana. The complex fire has burned a total of 270,000 acres.