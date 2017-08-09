BILLINGS – New video released by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday shows flames ripping through the Lodge Grass house where three people were shot to death on Friday.

The house burned to the ground early Tuesday morning. The brief video clip was shot by a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene

Three people were fatally shot at the Helen Street residence on Friday during an altercation that authorities believe was meth fueled.

A person of interest was identified in an internal BOLO alert to law enforcement as Roderick Plentyhawk, 32, who was wanted for questioning.

The sheriff’s office said Plentyhawk has since been located and questioned. Authorities declined to comment on what they learned from the interview and whether Plentyhawk is in custody.

The victims were identified by the Big Horn County Coroner as Leslie Frank Nomee Jr., 27, Denise Stewart Nomee, 25, and Nehemiah Broken Rope, 30. The coroner said all three victims died of gunshot wounds, but he declined to comment on how many times each was shot.

Two other people suffered gunshot wounds but survived. According to the FBI, one of the two surviving victims remains hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

