The U.S. Marshals Service District of Montana has issued a BOLO Alert (Be On the Look-Out) for Dakota Michael Lucero.

Lucero, 26 years old, is wanted by the Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on release violations related to a burglary charge.

State prison records show that Lucero has felony convictions in Cascade County and Missoula county for theft, burglary, escape, and criminal mischief.

Lucero is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has numerous tattoos, including “LUCERO” on his right forearm.

If you have information about Lucero, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 406-247-7030 or your local law enforcement agency.