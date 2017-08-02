`Last night’s wind shift could have been disastrous, pushing some wildfires toward Lincoln and Seeley Lake. However, firefighters worked in anticipation of the wind shift and minimized the growth through the critical fire weather conditions. Kudos to those firefighters. The front resulted in a beautifully cool Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s and cleaner air to boot. Humidity was also up across the state, slowing fire growth. Fire danger and fire season are still peaking and another dangerous fire weather day is coming soon. Thursday will start out cool in the morning, with temps bottoming out in the 30s and 40s. By afternoon, highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with sunshine and light south/southeast wind. Friday will be another extreme fire danger day, as another cold front will drop south from Canada. This front has the potential to create stronger winds than what occurred Tuesday. Friday’s front will also trigger more thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, but another cooler airmass will move in for the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, and highs will hold in the 60s and 70s, 50s in the mountains. Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Long range, a series of these fronts will come down from Canada keeping the real intense heat to the south. The hottest temperatures of summer are behind us, but fire danger will continue.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz