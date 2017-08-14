WHITEFISH – Police say the investigation of an incident at a park in Whitefish is ongoing.

Multiple children were taken to a hospital after someone used pepper spray on the playground and in the bathrooms.

Whitefish Police Department Assistant Chief Bridger Kelch said the call came in around 10 a.m. on Thursday after kids started having reactions to pepper spray on the playground equipment at Riverside Park.

Some of the children were taken to the hospital, but according to reports, there were no major injuries. The park was reopened Friday afternoon after all the spray residue had been completely cleaned up.

Monica Taynor said she was concerned after what happened, but felt fine with letting her kids use the playground again.

“We were gonna come to the park yesterday but then it showed up on Facebook that the park was closed so we stayed home. I talked to them today and they cleaned it really well so kids are safe,” Taynor said.

The Whitefish Parks and Recreation Department cleaned the park twice following the incident.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg