A cold front moving through the state will create a significant and strong wind shift. Northeast wind will likely push area wildfires in the opposite direction which they have been burning. Wind near Lincoln could push the Park Creek and Arrastra Creek Fires back toward the north side of town. And the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley could move down off the ridge toward town overnight. People in the area have been asked to have bags packed and be ready to leave overnight. Northeast wind could gust up to 30mph creating these dangerous fire conditions through the morning hours. The good news is temperatures will drop with this front, and rain is likely in drought areas of northeast Montana.

Wednesday will be a much cooler day with a strong north to northeast breeze up to 25mph. Clouds will dominate the sky early, with a few showers or a thunderstorm. Clouds will break up by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s and the 70s. Wednesday night will be cool, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Thursday will be a very nice day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Wind will be from the south up to 10-15mph. Friday, another very strong front will create gusty winds and another wind shift. Fire danger will once again be extreme. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. North wind will kick up to around 30mph. Saturday will be cooler, partly cloudy, with a north wind up to 20mph. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s to around 90.

The overall weather pattern looks cooler into mid-August as a series of fronts will drop out of Canada. While temperatures will be cooler, fire danger will be serious with periods of gusty wind and wind shifts.

Be safe out there!

Curtis Grevenitz