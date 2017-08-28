(TOWNSEND) On May 16, Jodi Moore received horrifying news. Her husband, Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, had been killed in the line of duty.

“I just could not believe it was real, and I still can’t,” she said.

On Monday, Moore testified before the Broadwater County Commission, asking them to increase the budget for public safety.

“I feel that we are not giving our law enforcement officers the tools and support to keep them as safe as possible,” she said.

Moore called for increasing staffing for the sheriff’s office, to make sure deputies don’t have to patrol alone.

Mason Moore was working a shift by himself in the Three Forks area when he was killed.

“No law enforcement officer, detention officer or dispatcher should ever work alone,” said Jodi Moore.

She asked commissioners to take steps to reduce response times in the outlying areas of Broadwater County. She also called on them to increase deputies’ salaries, which she said lagged well behind the state average.

Commissioner Laura Obert said the county has consistently increased base public safety spending, which includes the sheriff’s office and the county detention center, over the past few years. She said the public safety budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be 9 percent higher than the year before.

“Personnel has grown by a higher percentage than any other department in the county, except for maybe the County Attorney,” she said. “We really have tried to keep a solid force.”

In several recent years, Obert said the county has covered some additional costs for the sheriff’s office out of federal payments in lieu of taxes, or PILT funding. But in upcoming years, she said they might not be able to use that money for the sheriff’s office. County leaders are saving PILT funding to pay for the upcoming trial of Lloyd Barrus, who is accused of killing Deputy Moore. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against Barrus, which means the trial is likely to be far more costly than typical.

Obert said the county has had to make budget reductions from a wide range of programs to cover the costs related to Moore’s death and funeral and Barrus’s trial.

“These cuts are not sustainable,” she said. “We believe this one year, we can actually replenish those funds, but we really have to have a diverse view of funding the entire county, not just one department.”

Obert said the sheriff’s office may have to look for other ways to raise revenue.

But Sheriff Wynn Meehan said the county has a legal obligation to pay for public safety and rural fire protection, so the commission should make those their priorities.

Meehan said his department still doesn’t have enough staffing to deal with Broadwater County’s growth in population and in crime. He said his undersheriff, captains and detectives have all had to take over patrol shifts, which keeps them away from their other duties.

“Everybody wants public safety, but no one wants to fund it,” he said.

The county commission is scheduled to vote on the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year at their meeting on Wednesday.

Jodi Moore said, whatever county leaders decide, she hopes officers’ safety will remain a top priority.

“I do not want any other wife, child, mom, dad, brother, sister or friend to have to go through what we are going through,” she said.