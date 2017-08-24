UPDATE (6:08 p.m.) – A public meeting has been set for 8 p.m. Thursday night at the Montana City Fire Hall. The fire is now being called the Holmes Gulch Fire. For all the latest fire information click here.

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) – Fire officials now say the fire burning in the South Hills is at an estimated 300 acres.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Helena First Assembly of God Church located at 2210 Dodge Ave.

Valley Veterinarian Hospital is hosting animals for call ahead. The location is 4880 N Montana Ave.

UPDATE 4:46: Fire officials estimate a fire burning in Helena’s South Hills is between 150 and 200 acres.

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the fire is moving to the southeast.

Jefferson County officials say people living in the Jackson Creek Rd, Hill Brother Rd, and Eagle View need to be prepared to evacuate.

The City of Helena has sent out a text message advising city residents living in the South Hills to be prepared.

There is, however, no current mandatory evacuations for the city of Helena residents in the South Hills.

UPDATE 3:30 pm: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has called for mandatory evacuations.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in the Holmes Gulch and Martinez Gulch roads. That includes Mule Trail, Doe Mountain, Timber Lane, Ponderosa Rd., and Saturn Dr.

People are asked to leave the area immediately and not linger in the area. Emergency officials want Highway 282 and Colonial kept clear for fire operations.

Finally, only call the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office in an emergency to help keep lines clear.

HELENA-Firefighters have responded to a reported wildland fire in Helena’s South Hills in Jefferson County.

People in the Holmes Gulch Rd area should be alert for changing fire conditions.

East Valley Fire, the DNRC, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

According to the DNRC, the fire could be between 10 and 15 acres.

Aerial resources have been called in to attack the fire. An air tanker could be seen dropping retardant on the fire.

The fire broke out right around 2:00 pm on Thursday afternoon following a lightning storm that rolled through the area.

MTN has a reporter on scene and will update you when more information becomes available.