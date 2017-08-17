Wildfires across western Montana grew again on Thursday, as afternoon wind increased and humidity dropped. Smoke will become more visible again tonight with the worst air quality through the overnight hours into the morning. Try to avoid over exerting yourself outside early on Friday morning. By late morning, the wind will mix out some of the smoke which will improve the air quality. By afternoon, temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s with wind up to 30-40mph. Fire growth could become explosive creating a lot of smoke. Saturday will be slightly cooler and not as windy, but highs will still be up in the 80s and wind will gust up to 20mph. Sunday, the wind should ease up with comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Monday is the big Solar Eclipse, and the weather should be good for viewing. There won’t be that many clouds in the sky, the wind should be light, and temperatures will be in the 80s. Remember: DON’T LOOK AT THE SUN unless you have the special viewing glasses. Later in the workweek, temperatures and wind will increase, but a few thunderstorms will be in the mix as well.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist