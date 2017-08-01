GREAT FALLS – Firefighters from several departments have been dispatched to a reported wildland fire northeast of Great Falls.

The fire is said to be burning near Portage Coulee Road and Morony Dam Road; we do not yet know how large it is.

Crews from Black Eagle, Carter, Sand Coulee, Gore Hill, Malmstrom AFB, and MT Air National Guard have been dispatched.

There is no indication at this point that the fire is threatening any homes or structures.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more details.

