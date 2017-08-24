HELENA – Whether you like to wet your whistle with wine or with a cool brew, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society has you covered Friday night.

The shelter’s third annual “Wine for Whiskers” event is enhanced this year, with the addition of “Beer for Barks”.

You can enjoy unlimited wine and beer tasting from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Radisson Colonial, with music and dancing until midnight.

It’s the second biggest fundraiser of the year for the shelter, which provides a number of services for community animals, including adoption services, spay/neuter and a shelter for lost pets.

“We really try and cover all bases with everybody,” said Humane Society Executive Director Gina Wiest. “If we weren’t here, where would your animals go? And we really worked hard in changing the perception of the Humane Society, you know it’s not a pound anymore, it’s a shelter.”

Tickets are $50 each or $90 for a pair. They are available at the shelter and at the door.