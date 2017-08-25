HELENA – For most kids, summers are for relaxing and not worrying about a strict schedule.

But for some dancers at Queen City Ballet, they are spending their time working with world renowned instructors.

Houston native Lauren Anderson spent some time working with Helena students Friday giving them pointers and insight.

Anderson has an extensive background in dance, including including performing with the Houston ballet and was the first African American principal dancer at the head of a major ballet company in the world.

Despite her accolades, Anderson believes it’s important to continue teaching young students something a little different.

“Of course the technique is the same, but hopefully it’s the musicality or personality or find themselves in the dance and remember why they started, they enjoy this,” she said.

Anderson isn’t the only guest teacher making appearances at Queen City.

Charmaine Hunter also taught young dancers. Like Anderson, Hunter is very well respected in the dance world and believes teaching the arts to young students important in more ways than one.

“Kids like the arts, so that’s another way of getting them to come in and stay in [school]. Through the arts, you acquire discipline, self motivation, a sense of worth, a sense of value. that carries you through life,” Hunter explained.

Both instructors were invited by Queen City Ballet’s Artistic Director Campbell Midgley to teach short intense courses to her students.