Wildfire season and air quality are at their worst right now. Over the weekend, the Lolo Peak, Rice Ridge, Liberty, and Alice Creek fires grew by thousands of acres. Thick smoke plumes became visible Saturday afternoon. As that smoke settled, many locations in western and central Montana saw UNHEALTHY air quality. That bad air carried over into Monday, and the wildfire danger is not going away anytime soon. Over the next few days, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop. New wildfire starts are possible with lightning strikes. While Tuesday will only have a few isolated storms, Wednesday’s storms will be more numerous across central and western areas. Highs will remain hot, with numbers reaching the low to mid 90s. The thunderstorm threat will move east on Thursday into drought stricken areas. But as the thunderstorms move out, the wind will move in. Starting Thursday and continuing every day through Labor Day weekend, it will be hot, dry, and windy. West winds will increase to near 30mph each afternoon. Temperatures will be hot in the 80s and 90s, humidity will be very low in the 10-20% range, and smoke will likely be an issue every day. Making your holiday plans, try not to do anything that can create another wildfire. The state and its resources are stretched to the limit. Have fun, but be safe and do your part.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist