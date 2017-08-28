POWELL, Wyo. – A Powell man allegedly shot and killed his wife in their home before police arrived to find him sitting on the porch early Saturday morning, according to the Powell Police Department on Monday.

David Eugene Williamson, 64, is being held at the Park County Detention Center in Wyoming for the murder of his 65-year-old wife, Shirley.

Dispatch received a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday from a man reporting his “wife is dead, send the cops.” The caller then hung up.

Police responded to the scene and found Williamson calmly sitting on the porch of his house on the 900 block of Lane 11. When he was asked by officers what was going on, Williamson told officers to go take a look.

“Go inside, you will see,” said Williamson. “She is in the bedroom.”

Officers found the victim dead on a bed in the back bedroom with a gunshot wound to the right side of her head, according to the police department’s press release.

A semi-automatic handgun was lying on the bed at her feet.

Williamson was arrested for the murder. He has yet to make his initial court appearance.

No other details were released.

MTN’s Aja Goare