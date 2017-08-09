YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will pass over North America, the first time one has crossed completely over the continent since 1979.

The path of 100 percent totality will pass through parts of Wyoming, Idaho, and South Dakota.

According to the National Weather Service, much of Montana will see a partial solar eclipse, where sun obscuration will be greater than 80 percent and 90 percent in southern Montana.

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park in the days before, during, and after the solar eclipse is anticipated to be heavier than usual.

During the event, visitors will see the moon pass between the sun and earth, blocking a part of the sun – a partial eclipse – throughout the park. Yellowstone is not in the path of totality.

As long as skies remain free of clouds and smoke, the partial eclipse will be visible from anywhere in Yellowstone. It will occur between 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The eclipse will “peak” at around 11:36 a.m. for a little more than two minutes, but the total eclipse will not be visible in Yellowstone itself.

Park roads and facilities may be overwhelmed by this large influx of visitors there to see the eclipse. Yellowstone does not recommend traveling in and out of the South Entrance on Aug. 21.

That entrance borders Grand Teton National Park and the centerline of the solar eclipse will pass over that park, placing it in the path of totality.

Aug.21 is expected to be the busiest day in the history of Grand Teton National Park.

Here’s what you can do to prepare for the day of the eclipse: