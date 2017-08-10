CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Sometime within the next four to six years, Yellowstone National Park is expected to reach its capacity for being able to handle all the vehicles that tourists drive through the park every year to see its sights.

The National Park Service says potential solutions that will be discussed include instituting a reservation system or passenger shuttles to control the number of visitors during peak times for the busiest attractions in the park.

The agency on Thursday released studies looking at traffic and parking in the nation’s first national park and visitor demographics and expectations.

The report recommends additional study over the next couple of years, and the National Park Service pledges to listen to all concerns to help shape any actions.

Story continues below



Over 4 million people visited Yellowstone in 2016. So far in 2017 visitation numbers are down compared to last year. In July Yellowstone recorded 3.4 percent fewer visitors than July of 2016 and 4.6 percent less for the year than this time last year.

AP writer: Bob Moen