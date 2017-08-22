(HELENA) People living in the York area will soon be paying more for fire service.

Lewis and Clark County commissioners voted Tuesday to raise the annual fire assessment from $150 on each house in the district to $200. York Fire-Rescue’s board of trustees asked the commission for the increase earlier this year.

Trustee Rita Naylor told the current service fees raise about $41,000 from 278 developed properties. She said the department spent around $52,000 this year. Currently, the department relies on fundraisers like the York 38 Special Mountain Bike Ride to make up the difference.

This is the first time York Fire-Rescue’s fee has increased in ten years. Chief John Naylor said their costs have increased significantly since then. One major reason is maintenance on their aging vehicles and other equipment.

John Naylor said York Fire-Rescue has made a lot of investments over the last few years, but his volunteers are still having to work with outdated equipment.

”It’s difficult to convince a new recruit that what he or she is doing is safe if you’re going to give them an old tethered turnout jacket, and then have them work on a 1969 fire engine that even a senior officer has problems working,” he said.

John Naylor said York Fire-Rescue is looking at ways to improve their service. One possibility is putting a fire station in the Eldorado Heights neighborhood, where nearly half of the area’s residents and many of the firefighters live. Currently, volunteers may have to drive to York, then back to Eldorado Heights in order to respond to a call. That leads to longer response times in that area.

Commissioners also heard testimony Tuesday from some York residents who wanted them to put the fee increase on hold. They said they didn’t necessarily oppose the increase, but they felt York Fire-Rescue hadn’t done enough to keep the community informed about their budget situation. They wanted more detailed information about the department’s expenses before a decision was made.